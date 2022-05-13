James Gallagher Set To Return Vs. Brett Johns At Bellator Dublin

A Bellator bantamweight matchup between the returning James Gallagher and veteran Brett Johns has been booked for Bellator Dublin on September 23rd.

News of the booking was first reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

James Gallagher will return to action on the Sept. 23 Bellator Dublin card against Brett Johns, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2022

Gallagher returns to the Bellator cage following an injury that forced him to pull out of the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix. He was allegedly set to face Magomed Magomedov but pulled out of the tournament before matchups were officially announced.

Gallagher’s last fight came against Patchy Mix at Bellator 270. He lost via third-round submission after winning four-straight fights before.

Gallagher has earned wins over the likes of Anthony Taylor, Roman Salazar, and Jeremiah Labiano during his Bellator career. A former SBG Ireland teammate of Conor McGregor, he recently made the move to the United States to train at Glory MMA & Fitness in Missouri under head coach James Krause.

Gallagher will face a game opponent in Johns, who has won three of his last four fights and most recently finished Khurshed Kakhorov at Bellator 275. Before signing with Bellator, he fought in the UFC against top bantamweights such as current champion Aljamain Sterling and Pedro Munhoz.

The Bellator Dublin card is slated to be headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between No. 10 Melvin Manhoef and former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero.

What are your thoughts on the James Gallagher vs. Brett Johns matchup?