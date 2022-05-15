Fighters React To Blachowicz’s Injury-Stoppage TKO Of Rakić At UFC Vegas 54

Jan Blachowicz is back in the light heavyweight title picture after earning a TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC Vegas 54 tonight.

Blachowicz was handed victory after Rakić suffered a catastrophic knee injury that forced the ref to step in. It was Blachowicz’s first win since losing the light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira in October last year.

Until Rakić’s injury, the fight was closely contested. Round one saw Rakić land several heavy jabs, to which Blachowicz responded with a series of debilitating calf kicks. The Pole also had Rakić wobbled a few times.

Rakić dominated on the ground for most of round two after landing a huge takedown early on. Then just a minute into round three, Rakić’s knee buckled while he was backing up. The Serb fell back onto the canvas while clutching his knee, and the ref stepped in to call the fight.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

Blachowicz with a cut under his eye after round 1 👀 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/zF5jxh8s8H — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

This was Blachowicz’s seventh win in eight fights.

Rakic's knee gives out resulting in a victory for Blachowicz #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/7pt2dQa9Jn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

Before the stoppage, the fight was as close as it gets! ✍️#UFCVegas54 https://t.co/E6QLGi3RLN — UFC (@ufc) May 15, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Blachowicz’s victory over Rakić at UFC Vegas 54.

Looks like Im going to upset a couple guys pretty soon 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) May 15, 2022

Let’s go @JanBlachowicz Win tonight…and I’ll win Jun 11…then we run it back — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) May 15, 2022

ACL I bet. Unfortunate for Rakic. Good fight bu both guys to that point. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 15, 2022

Shit ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas54 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022

Fuck. Never nice seeing a fighter get badly hurt like that. Congrats to Jan and praying for a quick recovery for Rakic. #UFCVegas54 #ufc — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) May 15, 2022

Ughhhh hate to see a fight end like that there’s so many ways to get hurt in a fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022

Ehhhhhhhhh — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 15, 2022

Seeing someone else blow their knee out 🤢 worst thing honestly #UFCVegas54 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 15, 2022

Oh my goodness !! His knee !! #UFCVegas54 — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) May 15, 2022

UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakić Results & Highlights

