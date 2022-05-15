Fighters React To Blachowicz’s Injury-Stoppage TKO Of Rakić At UFC Vegas 54

Jan Blachowicz is back in the light heavyweight title picture after earning a TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC Vegas 54 tonight.
Blachowicz was handed victory after Rakić suffered a catastrophic knee injury that forced the ref to step in. It was Blachowicz’s first win since losing the light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira in October last year.
Until Rakić’s injury, the fight was closely contested. Round one saw Rakić land several heavy jabs, to which Blachowicz responded with a series of debilitating calf kicks. The Pole also had Rakić wobbled a few times.
Rakić dominated on the ground for most of round two after landing a huge takedown early on. Then just a minute into round three, Rakić’s knee buckled while he was backing up. The Serb fell back onto the canvas while clutching his knee, and the ref stepped in to call the fight.
You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.
This was Blachowicz’s seventh win in eight fights.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Blachowicz’s victory over Rakić at UFC Vegas 54.
UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakić Results & Highlights
