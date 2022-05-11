Jan Blachowicz Would Love To Fight Vladimir Putin: ‘Put Him In His Place’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz wants a shot at Russian President Vladimir Putin in a fight.

Blachowicz is set to face Aleksandar Rakic this Saturday in a No. 1 contender fight at UFC Vegas 54. He’s looking to get back to the title fight after losing his belt to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

Blachowicz has been following the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a keen eye, as his native Poland shares a border with the invaded country. Members of his family have taken in Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the warzone.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Blachowicz was asked what would be his dream matchup in a fight with any opponent of his choosing.

“[Vladimir] Putin. I would show him what [the] whole world wants to show him, where is his place,” Blachowicz replied.

Blachowicz has been critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with many other UFC fighters. He recently got into a bit of a Twitter spat with middleweight Sean Strickland over the crisis.

While it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see Blachowicz and Putin go toe-to-toe in a fight environment, it’s clear where Blachowicz stands on the Ukrainian invasion.

Would you like to see Jan Blachowicz fight Vladimir Putin?