Jan Blachowicz Reveals Where He’d Be Without Fighting

Jan Blachowicz would have led a completely different life had it not been for fighting.

Blachowicz recently sat down with John Gooden to talk about his journey in mixed martial arts (MMA). The former 205-pound champion admitted he once considered a military career before getting into the sport. However, after starting to train and compete, he realized he wanted to be an athlete.

“When I was younger, when I was 18 years old, I trained very hard, but I wanted to go to the military. I wanted to be a soldier. But then I won my first competition. That was really important for me, this competition.

“I won that, I had the gold medal, and I was so happy. I changed my mind completely. ‘Okay, I will not go to the military. I’m gonna be a sportsman…’ It was best decision of my life [LAUGHS]. I put everything on one card.”

It’s safe to say Blachowicz made a sound decision. The Polish striker has established himself as one of the most fierce knockout artists in the UFC. He even had a run with the UFC light heavyweight title, taking the vacant strap by defeating Dominick Reyes in 2020.

Unfortunately, his first title defense resulted in a second-round submission loss to Glover Teixeira this past October. Now, Blachowicz will work his way back to the gold, with his first stop being against Aleksandar Rakić at UFC on ESPN 36 on March 26.

With an impressive showing against Rakić, Blachowicz could find himself right back in the mix for the light heavyweight title.

Who are you picking between Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakić? Sound off in the comments!