Jędrzejczyk Offers Helping Hand For Next Masvidal/Covington Scrap

If UFC star Jorge Masvidal is planning any more physical exchanges with arch-rival Colby Covington, it appears he’ll have the help of one American Top Team teammate.

It’s now been over a month since Masvidal was reported to have sucker-punched Covington outside the Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami. The attack came just weeks after the former friends had met inside the Octagon at UFC 272. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Recently, images emerged of Covington that appear to show the chipped tooth he suffered as a result of Masvidal’s strikes. After the pair’s first court date, “Gamebred” was issued a stay-away order and the updated charges claimed that “Chaos” suffered brain damage as a result of the alleged assault.

Since the incident, a host of pundits, fighters, and fans have given their thoughts on Masvidal’s decision to take the feud to the streets. The latest to do so is the Miami native’s ATT teammate Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Given her own animosity with Covington, it’s perhaps no surprise that she’s offered an extra pair of hands for Masvidal’s next pursuit and delivery of street justice.

“I have to be, how you say, politically correct? Yes. I offer Jorge that next time, he should call me and I go with him [LAUGHS],” joked Jędrzejczyk during an interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View.

Jędrzejczyk: I Stand With Masvidal

Jędrzejczyk did, however, go on to offer a more serious analysis of her teammate’s decision to seek physical retribution outside of the cage for things Covington had said about his family.

While the Polish star acknowledged that it wasn’t the correct way for “Gamebred” to handle the situation, Jędrzejczyk did admit that she may have acted the same had her family been insulted by “Chaos.” Ultimately, she stands with Masvidal.

“I don’t like to talk about people who don’t deserve my attention. Definitely, I hate when people are glorifying rats, and people believe all Colby’s lies,” said Jędrzejczyk. “It’s just disgusting. I don’t know, I didn’t do that (attack Covington), so… I understand Jorge, you know.

“Maybe it isn’t right, isn’t good. He’s a role model for so many. But I can’t judge. I don’t know, I’m a real warrior, I’m a hustler as well. Maybe if I had kids, I don’t know, maybe I would do the same. But, of course, I love Jorge and I stand with him,” concluded Jędrzejczyk.

Masvidal’s court date is set for May 12. Throughout the legal proceedings, it’s clear the ‘BMF’ titleholder will have the support of Jędrzejczyk, and likely the rest of Covington’s former gym, ATT.

