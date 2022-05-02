Jędrzejczyk: Zhang Initially Turned Down UFC 275 Rematch

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk has claimed that upcoming opponent Zhang Weili turned down their rematch just one month ago.

At UFC 275, set for Singapore on June 11, Jędrzejczyk will return to action for the first time since March 2020. Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc across the globe. But despite all the changes and variables across the past two years, the Polish great has returned to camp with the same woman in mind: Zhang.

After their five-round war at UFC 248, which saw both women throw down to put on one of the greatest fights of all time, fans were left wanting more. Now, with “Magnum” walking around lighter in the absence of the 115-pound gold, the promotion has decided that it’s time to run it back.

But as it turns out, this rematch very nearly didn’t come together due to some hesitancy on one side…

Jędrzejczyk Ponders If Zhang Is Preventing 5-Round Fight After Initial Rejection

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, Jędrzejczyk discussed her upcoming return, which, to the surprise of many, is set for three rounds rather than five.

As well as many fans and pundits voicing their displeasure at being denied an extra 10 minutes, the 34-year-old also revealed her desire to prepare for a 25-minute contest.

With her willingness, as well as some positive updates from the UFC and Dana White, Jędrzejczyk suggested that the hold-up might be down to reluctance on the side of Zhang.

That seemingly wouldn’t be a big surprise for Jędrzejczyk, who claimed that “Magnum” actually turned down the rematch a month ago.

“It might be (that Zhang doesn’t want five rounds). I don’t know, it might be… I can fight, I want to fight five rounds. Let’s see,” said Jędrzejczyk. “Let’s check the UFC’s position and Weili Zhang’s. Because, a month ago, she turned it down, the fight. She didn’t want to fight, and now she’s fighting. So, let’s see. I don’t know if she wants to go five rounds with me.”

With a month to go until fight night in Singapore, it seems there’s still a chance for a five-round bout to come together. However, should Jędrzejczyk’s comments be accurate, it would appear Zhang already had to be convinced to accept the fight in the first place.

Either way, three rounds or five, fans will be hoping that the fight lives up to expectations, which will certainly be high given the pair’s 2020 barnburner.

Who do you think will have their hand raised in this rematch, Joanna Jędrzejczyk or Zhang Weili?