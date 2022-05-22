Watch: Jeka Saragih Blitzes Hatoropan Simbolon For LW Interim Title

Jeka Saragih put an exclamation point on his interim lightweight title-winning performance at ONE Pride MMA Fight Night 58.

Saragih fought Hatoropan Simbolon for the interim lightweight championship in ONE Pride MMA this weekend. In the second round, he put a suffocating amount of pressure on Simbolon with a flurry of punches and kicks.

Saragih’s pressure would prove too much to handle for Simbolon. Just seconds into Round 2, Saragih landed a big right hand that sent Simbolon collapsing to the mat.

Jeka Saragih KO's Hatoropan Simbolon in the 2nd. And new ONE Pride interim Lightweight champ pic.twitter.com/xZazvXvyFC — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 21, 2022

Saragih made his return to the cage after a nearly two-year hiatus. His last win came against Agung Maulana at ONE Pride MMA Fight Night 40 back in Dec. 2020.

Saragih now has a 10-2 professional record and will challenge for the unified lightweight title later this year.

In the main event, Novan Kaunang defeated Ucu Rohendi in an atomweight title fight.

