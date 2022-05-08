Jéssica Andrade Wants “Champion Of Boredom” Esparza’s Head

Former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade wants a shot against Carla Esparza after her unusual title win at UFC 274.

Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas via a split decision at UFC 274. Despite the victory, it was arguably the most lackluster title fight in UFC history, with very little output from both women from start to finish.

Esparza is 2-0 over Namajunas in her professional UFC career after defeating her in The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale in 2014 via submission. However, Andrade is less than impressed by her latest title victory.

Following the UFC 274 co-headliner, Andrade aimed at the new strawweight titleholder.

“I take advantage that you didn’t block me on twitter,” Andrade tweeted. “I want to say that your fight yesterday was the worst in strawweight history, champion of boredom, I can’t wait to rip your head off. congratulations on the boredom belt, but fans of this sport want to see a massacre, I’ll do!”

Andrade is coming off of a post-fight bonus winning performance against Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 52. She secured a rare standing arm triangle submission in the first round in her return to strawweight.

Esparza won five in a row entering the title rematch with Namajunas, including a second-round finish of Yan Xiaonan last May.

Andrade is the No. 5 strawweight contender in the latest rankings and seems intent on pursuing another strawweight title shot against Esparza later this year.

What are your thoughts on Jéssica Andrade’s challenge to Carla Esparza?