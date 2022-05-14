Watch: Jillian DeCoursey Flattens Opponent W/ Big KO At Invicta FC 47

Invicta atomweight Jillian DeCoursey landed one of the most brutal knockouts of the year at Invicta FC 47.

DeCoursey faced Lindsey VanZandt on the main card at Invicta FC 47. Despite the fight taking place at 105lbs, the action ended with a massive right hook from DeCoursey that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Watch DeCoursey’s knockout below.

Immediately following the knockout, DeCoursey ran to her corner and seemed emotional after winning her first MMA fight in over two years. Her last victory came against Linda Mihalec at Invicta FC 39 in Feb. 2020.

As for VanZandt, this was her fourth-straight professional loss after falling to Jessica Delboni, Rena Kubota, and Alesha Zappitella over her previous three fights.

In the Invicta FC 47 main event, Emily Ducote defeated Alesha Zappitella for the Invicta strawweight title via doctor’s stoppage.

