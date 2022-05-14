Saturday, May 14, 2022
HomeNewsInvicta FC News

Watch: Jillian DeCoursey Flattens Opponent W/ Big KO At Invicta FC 47

By Curtis Calhoun
Jillian DeCoursey, Lindsey VanZandt
Invicta FC 47
Latest MMA News

Invicta atomweight Jillian DeCoursey landed one of the most brutal knockouts of the year at Invicta FC 47.

DeCoursey faced Lindsey VanZandt on the main card at Invicta FC 47. Despite the fight taking place at 105lbs, the action ended with a massive right hook from DeCoursey that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Watch DeCoursey’s knockout below.

Immediately following the knockout, DeCoursey ran to her corner and seemed emotional after winning her first MMA fight in over two years. Her last victory came against Linda Mihalec at Invicta FC 39 in Feb. 2020.

As for VanZandt, this was her fourth-straight professional loss after falling to Jessica Delboni, Rena Kubota, and Alesha Zappitella over her previous three fights.

In the Invicta FC 47 main event, Emily Ducote defeated Alesha Zappitella for the Invicta strawweight title via doctor’s stoppage.

What is your reaction to Jillian DeCoursey’s knockout win?

Related Articles
Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.