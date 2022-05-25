Jimmie Rivera, UFC Veteran, Set For BKFC Debut June 24

Former UFC bantamweight Jimmie Rivera will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut on June 24.

Rivera’s opponent for his first fight in bare-knuckle boxing will be Howard Davis, who brings a BKFC record of 2-0 into this bout. The bout is advertised to be taking place in the featherweight division.

BKFC announced the bout on their social media. The event is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Rivera becomes the latest former UFC fighter to make the move to BKFC along with Chad Mendes, Paige VanZant, and Mike Perry.

Rivera last fought in the UFC Octagon in Feb. 2021, losing a unanimous decision to Pedro Munhoz. Before that, he lost two of his previous three fights to Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling back in 2019.

Rivera’s last UFC win came against Cody Stamann in July 2020 when he earned a unanimous decision victory and appeared on the path to bouncing back in the division. He was scheduled to fight at the recent Triller Triad Combat 2 event last month before the card was postponed.

After falling short of a title on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 14 at featherweight, Rivera went on to win 13 straight fights and, in the process, make it back to the UFC. Rivera’s signing with BKFC had been rumored to be in the works since last November when his manager Malki Kawa revealed the planned move in an interview with The Schmo.

How do you think Jimmie Rivera will fare in his BKFC debut?