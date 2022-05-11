Joanna Jędrzejczyk Reveals Improvements During 2-Year Layoff

Joanna Jędrzejczyk feels she’s improved a ton since her last fight two years ago.

Jędrzejczyk hasn’t competed in over two years since her historic fight with Weili Zhang at UFC 248. Although the contest didn’t go her way in the end, Jędrzejczyk put up an extremely competitive fight that has gone down as one of the greatest fights of all time.

Now, the former 115-pound queen is ready to return to the Octagon, as she’ll take on Zhang in the highly-anticipated rematch this summer. During a recent interview on Fanatics View, Jędrzejczyk explained how she’s not the same fighter that fought Zhang two years ago.

In fact, the Polish striker feels she’s made a lot of improvements, specifically, in her wrestling game.

“Yeah, my wrestling. So, my defense is so good because I used to face grapplers and I’m a striker. So, my takedown defense and defensive wrestling was always good. But I was focused more on offensive wrestling (after last fight).

“My ground game got better. And, of course, I’m back to the roots, to kicking more, feinting, using my striking more, because somehow I stopped kicking because of the grapplers I was facing.

“It’s easy to catch the leg and go down. So, I’m back, I’m sharpening my tools, and I can’t wait. I needed this break for my body.”

Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Weili Zhang will meet on the main card of the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The winner could very well be next in line to challenge for the 115-pound title when it’s all said and done.