Joanna Jędrzejczyk Expects New UFC Contract To Be Her Last

Former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk believes that her newly signed contract with MMA’s premier promotion could be her last.

It’s been over two years since fans last saw Jędrzejczyk enter the Octagon. At UFC 248 in March 2020, the Polish star played her part in arguably the greatest female fight in UFC history, going to war with Zhang Weili across five rounds.

Given the damage that she sustained in the memorable affair, a long layoff was certainly warranted. But having stayed in the gym during her time on the sidelines, Jędrzejczyk recently signed a new deal and is ready to bring some Octagon purpose back to her training, starting with a rematch against “Magnum” next month.

The strawweight veteran has agreed a new six-fight deal with the UFC, committing herself to the promotion for the remainder of her career. And as it turns out, that culmination may well come at the end of her freshly-minted contract.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Jędrzejczyk confirmed that her new agreement could be her last in the UFC, and judging by her other remarks, last in the sport.

“For sure [it could be my final contract],” said Jędrzejczyk. “It’s a six-fight deal. But this fight is not going to be my last fight or the second or the third — I feel a second wind. I’m turning 35 this year and I never felt so good. Physically, mentally, I’m just happy.”

Jędrzejczyk Motivated To Get The Job Done At UFC 275

Having maintained her hunger to compete and set her sights on another strawweight reign, Jędrzejczyk will make the walk again at UFC 275 on June 11. At the Singapore-held pay-per-view, the Pole will run it back with Zhang, who has lost twice to Rose Namajunas since her meeting with the 34-year-old.

While many have questioned Jędrzejczyk’s decision to return to the cage, especially given her abundance of business ventures and involvement in other sports, the former champ is determined to prove that she’s still the best at 115 pounds.

“All of the opportunities I have outside of the gym and outside of the Octagon, the money I can make isn’t easy because I have to work my ass so hard,” said Jędrzejczyk. “But somehow you need this extra motivation to get back to the Octagon.

“I can’t just go there and get my face beat up again for little money and no exposure, etc. There has to be something extra beside the love and the desire I have to this sport. I feel like I’m still one of the greatest in the strawweight division and I just want to go there and prove that on June 11,” concluded Jędrzejczyk.

If Jędrzejczyk is to return to the throne before calling time on her career, she’ll first have to exact revenge on Zhang next month.

From there, the Polish star will fancy her chances of emerging victorious in a likely title shot given Carla Esparza’s recent crowning. Jędrzejczyk previously dethroned “Cookie Monster” in 2015. She’ll be looking to cause a case of déjà vu for the reigning champion soon.

Do you think that Joanna Jędrzejczyk will hold gold again in the UFC?