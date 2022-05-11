Joe Lauzon Had ‘Gut Feeling’ Cowboy Fight Wouldn’t Happen

Joe Lauzon had a “gut feeling” that his fight with Donald Cerrone wasn’t going to happen at UFC 274.

Lauzon and Cerrone were slated to compete in lightweight action on the main card of the pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. However, hours before the event was to get underway, Cerrone was forced to pull out of the fight due to a non-COVID-related illness.

It was later revealed that Cerrone had a very bad bout of food poisoning that was not allowing him to fight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Lauzon opened up on the frustration of not being able to fight after putting in the work of a hard training camp.

He also revealed that, oddly enough, he had a funny feeling leading up to the fight that it was never going to happen.

“For two days I kept saying, I had this gut feeling that the fight’s not gonna happen. I’ve never felt like this before ever,” Lauzon said. “I feel like it’s the stupidest thing, I know Cowboy would show up with a broken leg and fight with a broken leg, but I get this weird gut feeling that the fight is not gonna happen.”

Lauzon revealed that his coach woke him up from a nap the afternoon of the event, letting him know the bad news. At 37-years-old, Lauzon has admitted that he’s winding down in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, and doesn’t have many fights left. In fact, this fight against Cerrone likely could’ve been his last.

When asked if he plans to fight again, Lauzon said he’s undecided, but he’d hate for his career to end on this note.

“I don’t know. I have no idea. How sh*tty is it to have it go out like that, though?” Lauzon asked.

Fortunately, it has since been revealed that the Cerrone/Lauzon bout has been rescheduled for June 18 in August, Texas. Let’s hope that Lauzon’s gut feeling does not re-emerge this time out.