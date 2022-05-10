Joe Rogan Told Dana White Not To Book Makhachev vs. Dariush Next

Joe Rogan doesn’t think Dana White should book Islam Makhachev vs. Beniel Dariush after UFC 274.

UFC 274 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event featured several bouts that were key to the landscape of the lightweight division.

First, Michael Chandler put his name back on the map with a historic second-round knockout over Tony Ferguson. Chandler, a former lightweight title challenger, threw his name back into the title conversation with one of the nastiest knockouts in UFC history.

He later called for a rematch against the winner of the main event or an epic clash with Conor McGregor later this year.

Speaking of the main event, Charles Oliveira took on Justin Gaethje, with “The Highlight” being the only eligible competitor to win the strap since Oliveira missed weight.

Oliveira wound up winning the bout with a first-round submission. With the title currently vacated, Oliveira will face an opponent yet to be determined to crown a 155-pound champion again.

Currently, many believe that a bout between Islam Makhachev and Beniel Dariush is on the UFC’s radar to determine Oliveira’s next opponent. The bout was initially scheduled for a Fight Night back in February, but Dariush was forced out with an ankle injury.

Dana White, Beneil Dariush, Islam Makhachev (Image Credits: Yin Ding/Getty Images & Josh Hedges/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC is likely gearing up to re-book the bout soon, however, speaking at the UFC 274 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White stated that Joe Rogan told him not to.

“I do,” White said when asked if he still wants to book Makhachev vs. Dariush. “But Joe Rogan just grabbed me in the hallway and told me not to.”

No explanation was given as to why Rogan told White not to book Makhachev vs. Dariush, however, it’s possible that the longtime UFC commentator would like to see Makhachev compete for the world title next instead.

“Yes,” White said when asked if a Chandler/Dariush fight would be for the number one contender spot.

What do you think about Joe Rogan trying to persuade White not to book Makhachev vs. Dariush? Who do you think should face Oliveira next? Sound off in the comments!