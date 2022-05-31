Jordan Leavitt Reveals Why He Was “Offended’ By Being Offered Pimblett

UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt has revealed how he reacted when the UFC placed Paddy Pimblett in front of him as a potential opponent.

Not many unranked prospects have made as much of a stir inside the Octagon as Pimblett. The Liverpudlian, who entered the UFC having held gold in the renowned Cage Warriors promotion, has had just two fights on MMA’s biggest stage, but his victories and outside-the-cage antics have moved him towards the top of the mainstream scene.

Now, having dispatched Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas in one round via knockout and submission, respectively, “The Baddy” is set for his toughest test to date in the form of Leavitt. The pair will collide at UFC London on July 23.

Paddy Pimblett is back!@TheUFCBaddy vs @Jojo_MonkeyKing is signed for #UFCLondon 🇬🇧



🎟️ Tickets on general sale tomorrow at 10am BST pic.twitter.com/oNLEYFkUJA — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 27, 2022

Despite some impressive performances in the UFC since earning a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series, as well as a dose of memorable post-fight twerking, Leavitt has remained a largely low-lying name among the casual fanbase.

With that in mind, many would perhaps suggested that “The Monkey King” would have relished the chance to face a prominent name like Pimblett at the UFC’s second visit to the UK this year.

While he ultimately accepted the assignment, Leavitt perhaps wasn’t as excited as you’d expect. During a recent interview with The Schmo, Leavitt revealed that his initial reaction to the booking was one of offense, rather than joy.

“Honestly, I was a bit offended because he’s been kinda picking fights that are easy,” admitted Leavitt. “I’m like, ‘I must have looked really bad in my last fight to get this fight.’ So, very flattered, kind of offended, but also excited.”

Since graduating through DWCS in 2020 with a first-round arm-triangle choke against Jose Flores, Leavitt has gone 3-1 inside the Octagon. Aside from a defeat on the scorecards to the high-flying Claudio Puelles, the 26-year-old has had his hand raised following a memorable slam against Matt Wiman and second-round tap-out versus Matt Sayles.

Now, having set himself on a win streak last time out with a split decision triumph against Trey Ogden, Leavitt will be looking to upset the odds in London, add a third consecutive win to his record, and add the first blemish to Pimblett’s UFC slate.

How do you think the fight between Jordan Leavitt and Paddy Pimblett will play out?