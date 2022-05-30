Jorge Masvidal Publicly Proclaims Innocence Following Covington Incident

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal says he’s an innocent man following his alleged altercation with Colby Covington in Miami.

Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside of a Miami-area restaurant earlier this year. This came just weeks after his UFC 272 headliner with Covington in which he lost via unanimous decision.

Masvidal is looking ahead to a return to the Octagon later this year, but that could be delayed due to his ongoing legal issues. He faces a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (his hands/fists) with intent to cause bodily harm.

Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to the charge and posted a $5,000 bond after a brief stay in jail.

During a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, Masvidal explained his mindset ahead of his trial and publicly proclaimed his innocence.

“I come from a different place than many people and we walk differently in that place,” Masvidal said. “I am not going to let anyone disrespect my family. I can’t talk much because I’m being charged with three felonies. I can only say that I am innocent.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Covington barraged Masvidal with personal attacks ahead of their fight at UFC 272. He invoked Masvidal’s ex-wife and children in an attempt to get under his skin, to the objection of many, including UFC President Dana White.

Before his loss to Covington, Masvidal fell in back-to-back title fights to Kamaru Usman. He was also supposed to face Leon Edwards late last year before suffering an injury and withdrawing.

Masvidal is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing on August 17, with his trial scheduled for August 29.

