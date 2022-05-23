Jorge Masvidal Shares DMs Between Himself & Michel Pereira’s Wife

Jorge Masvidal has swiftly stepped forward to share the receipts of the DM history between himself and Michel Pereira’s wife after being accused of sending her an emoji.

Following his win in the UFC Vegas 55 co-main event over Santiago Ponzinibbio, one of the fighters Michel Pereira called out was none other than Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal. The reason was a bit random if not bizarre, which was the Brazilian’s accusation that Masvidal sent his wife a prayer emoji.

Pereira stated that he did not know why Masvidal sent his wife this emoji, but he intended to find out through violence inside the UFC Octagon.

Being that Masvidal has been very vocal about families being off-limits when it comes to trash talk, that made Pereira’s claim that Masvidal was sliding into the DMs of his peers’ wives all the more interesting.

However, Masvidal would take measures to nip this narrative in the bud, as he responded to Pereira’s accusation by sharing the DM history between himself and Pereria’s wife.

How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor pic.twitter.com/M5MwwuH2Le — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 23, 2022

“How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor“

The DM history shows Pereira’s wife contacting Masvidal first, stating “Kill it! You got this!” in March of last year.

And it is then, and only then, that “Street Jesus” blessed Pereira’s wife with the prayer emoji.

Time will tell if this update will ease the tension between Masvidal and Pereira or cause new tensions within the Pereira household.

What are your thoughts on Masvidal’s DM reveal?