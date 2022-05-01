Jorge Masvidal Avoids Social Media, Except For ‘Unicorns’ In DMs

Jorge Masvidal tries to avoid social media for the most part — unless a “unicorn” or two appear in his DMs.

Recently, the BMF Champ was a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast to talk about a variety of topics; such as his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, social media, training, and so much more. During the interview, Masvidal was asked about Colby Covington and if he saw a recent podcast appearance that he made.

Masvidal admitted that he hasn’t seen it as he tries to avoid social media. “Gamebred” said he has a team that he pays a lot of money to keep up with those things, such as promoting sponsors. However, he did note that if a “unicorn” shows up in his DMs, he’ll open up Instagram again.

“I don’t really do too much social media, man,” Masvidal said. “For a while man. reason being you get lost in the sauce in there quick, man. There’s too many lil mamas and sh*t out there. I probably shouldn’t snitch on myself, but that’s probably number one right? And I’m trying to be an athlete. So, that’s number one right there.

“Number two — I don’t know, I do social media enough even if when I don’t want to ’cause I get paid. I got these sponsors, I got to post them up anyways, so I try to limit my time there.

“Maybe spend it in places that will be a little bit better for me. I got a team and I pay them a sh*t ton of money. I pay these mother f*ckers so much money to handle all that sh*t. I don’t even want to hear about it bro. Unless there’s like a unicorn in my DMs. Then I’m like, ‘You know what, back to Instagram for like a week or two.'”

As for what’s going on inside the Octagon, Masvidal is looking to bounce back upon his next appearance. Currently, Masvidal is on a three-fight losing streak. He was bested back-to-back by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, the latter of which being a knockout. This past March, Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision loss to former best-friend-turned-rival Colby Covington.

Masvidal mentioned he plans on working on his wrestling a ton in the meantime before his next outing. It will be interesting to see who the UFC pairs him up with next.

Masvidal is also currently dealing with battery charges after being accused of attacking Colby Covington outside of a Miami restaurant. His next court date is scheduled for May 12.

