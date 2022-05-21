MMA Twitter Reacts To Joseph Holmes Picking Up Wild First-Round Finish

UFC middleweight prospect Joseph Holmes landed a perfect knee to the head of Alen Amedovski before getting the choke on the ground.

Holmes, a former Dana White‘s Contender Series standout, was looking for his first UFC win at UFC Vegas 55. He lost his debut to Jamie Pickett back in January via a unanimous decision.

Holmes found his range on the feet fast and in a hurry, landing a perfectly-timed knee to Amedovski in the clinch, getting the knockdown and choking him out with a rear-naked choke.

Watch Holmes get the quick finish over Amedovski below.

Knee was right on the button then Holmes locked up the submission 😤 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/BCFJPJ8k5g — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 21, 2022

Holmes’ quick finish earned the attention of many in the MMA community.

That guys a problem — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 21, 2022

Great performance my Joseph Holmes! Perfect knee — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) May 21, 2022

James Krause has himself another star with Joseph Holmes 👀🔥 #UFCVegas55 — FightClub (@fightclub) May 21, 2022

Joseph Holmes almost gets a sub and a KO in the same fight #UFCVegas55 — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) May 21, 2022

Joseph Holmes is a stud #UFCVegas55 — Chris DiCarlo (@CagedInMMAPod) May 21, 2022

Joseph Holmes makes quick work of a returning Alen Amedovski. He wins with a 1st round RNC.



That knee though! #UFCVegas55 — Mister B (@MisterB1986) May 21, 2022

After winning on DWCS last year against Shonte Barnes, UFC President Dana White requested one more look at Holmes at Fury FC 53 last November. He passed the test with a quick TKO finish over Jhonoven Pati.

UFC Vegas 55 is headlined by a clash between former champion Holly Holm and rising contender Ketlen Vieira.

What is your reaction to Joseph Holmes’ impressive win at UFC Vegas 55?