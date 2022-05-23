Josh Emmett Backs Alexander Volkanovski As Featherweight GOAT

UFC featherweight contender Josh Emmett thinks Alexander Volkanovski has cemented GOAT status ahead of his trilogy with Max Holloway.

Volkanovski will face Holloway in a third title fight between arguably the two best all-time featherweights at UFC 276 on July 2. Just a few weeks before, Emmett will face rising contender Calvin Kattar in a UFC Fight Night headliner.

Volkanovski has defeated Holloway twice in the Octagon, once for the belt at UFC 245 and a successful, albeit close title defense against him at UFC 251. He is undefeated in his UFC tenure and his lone MMA defeat came in 2013.

During an exclusive interview with MMA News’ James Lynch, Emmett explained why Volkanovski should be considered the greatest UFC featherweight of all-time entering UFC 276.

“Volkanovski still gets better and better,” Emmett said. “I can play out how Max wins, I can play out how Volkanovski wins. But it’s also hard to go against the champion that is on some 21 or 22-fight winning streak. He’s undefeated in the UFC, beat some of the best guys in the world. So, I think Volkanovski, in my eyes, I think he’s the GOAT, ’cause he’s beaten all the GOAT (contenders).”

On his way to the title, Volkanovski earned wins over the likes of José Aldo and Chad Mendes. He has since defended his belt against Holloway, Brian Ortega, and The Korean Zombie during his reign.

Emmett could be one win away from a title shot following a four-fight winning streak. He’s earned victories over the likes of Dan Ige, Shane Burgos, and Michael Johnson since a loss to Jeremy Stephens in Feb. 2018.

Volkanovski has gone on record as saying that he’s well on track to becoming the featherweight GOAT. While Emmett and Volkanovski could potentially be on a collision course, Emmett won’t hesitate to give credit to the 145lb king.

Do you agree with Josh Emmett?