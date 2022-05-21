Watch: Josh Van Locks Up Rare Calf Slicer At Fury FC 62

Flyweight Josh Van picked up his fifth pro victory with a rarely seen calf slicer submission on the main card of Fury FC 62.

Matched up with Mario Suazo, Van largely had his way with the Denver native on the feet before locking up the submission to finish the fight late in the second round.

Joshua Van with a calf slicer!!!



Don't let the commentary team fool ya, that isn't a submission you see very often!!!#FuryFC62 pic.twitter.com/tjtwbxA0ST — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 15, 2022

Finishing a professional MMA bout via calf slicer isn’t something you see every day; Brett Johns memorably finished Joe Soto with just the second calf slicer in UFC history back in 2017. This win also marks Van’s first career submission victory.

The 20-year old Van has spent the entirety of his amateur and pro careers competing for Fury FC. He’s been on a torrid pace since turning pro in October 2021 and is already 5-1, with all of his wins coming via stoppage.

Van’s win wasn’t the only submission on the Fury FC 62 main card, although it was arguably the most impressive. Later on the card Adam Martinez finished Leonard Carvalho with an anaconda choke in the first round, and in the main event Austin Jones locked up a third-round triangle choke against Armus Guyton to close out the fight card in Castle Rock, Colorado.

