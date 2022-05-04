Watch: UFC Champ Julianna Peña Appears On Good Morning America

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña made an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday to promote the new season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Yesterday, the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter premiered, with Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes serving as the head coaches. The season will help build and hype the highly anticipated rematch between Peña and Nunes expected for later this year. Peña defeated Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269 in what was widely considered to be the upset of the year and one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history.

Leading up to the new season, Peña has been very active on a media tour promoting the new season. One of those rounds included an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

In the appearance, show hosts T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach, Jennifer Ashton covered the following topics with the new bantamweight queen:

Is the rivalry with Amanda Nunes real?

Going from former show winner to now a coach on the show: Which does she prefer?

Struggles juggling motherhood and fighting

You can view the full Good Morning America segment with Julianna Peña below. And if you haven’t already, you can catch the season premiere of The Ultimate Fighter exclusively on ESPN+.

Will you be tuning into this season of The Ultimate Fighter starring Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes?