Justin Gaethje Elaborates On What Nate Diaz Is “Jealous” About

Justin Gaethje has fired back at Nate Diaz’s recent taunt.

Earlier this week, Diaz took to his Instagram to respond to a recent quote Gaethje made ahead of his title fight with Charles Oliveira. Gaethje claimed Oliveira will need to go through hell like Khabib Nurmagomedov did in their last fight to beat him. Nurmagomedov defeated Gaethje via second-round submission.

Diaz responded by commenting, “Bruh got triangle-choked from the mount. What he talkin’ ’bout?” Gaethje responded on Twitter, calling Diaz a “jealous b*tch.”

I ain’t your bruh you jealous bitch @NateDiaz209 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 1, 2022

During a recent pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 274, Gaethje was asked by MMA Junkie to elaborate on his “jealous” comment. Gaethje explained that he believes Diaz is jealous because he knows he won’t be fighting for a UFC title any time soon.

“That motherf*cker has lost over 15 times, like, come on,” Justin Gaethje said. “So for him to be criticizing me for one loss, I found it funny. And I think he’s jealous because he’s done.

“He’ll never be here. He’ll never be fighting for a world championship. He’ll never achieve a world championship. In the history books, I’m already a world champion.

“I don’t like it. I don’t accept it. I need to make it right on Saturday but I’ll be in the Hall of Fame. He should be, too, but just because the fans love him.”

Gaethje is set to headline the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7. He’ll challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title. “The Highlight” earned the title nod after his unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler.

He’ll take on Oliveira, who is currently on a 10-fight win streak, not having lost since December of 2017. Given both men always come to finish, the matchup is expected to be an explosive one.

What do you make of Gaethje’s “jealous” comments towards Diaz? Sound off in the comments!