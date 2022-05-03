Nate Diaz Taunts Justin Gaethje In Response To Clap-Back

Nate Diaz has responded to Justin Gaethje‘s clap-back by posing a question to the UFC 274 lightweight title challenger.

At this weekend’s UFC 274 card, Justin Gaethje will have his second opportunity at the UFC’s lightweight championship.

In his first attempt, Gaethje faced Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. Khabib would pull away from the bout before too long, earning a second-round triangle choke victory to close the show — and his legendary career.

Over a year has passed since that humbling defeat for Gaethje. Last year, he got back on the winning track with a unanimous-decision victory over Michael Chandler in what was widely regarded as the Fight of the Year.

Now, he stands at the doorstep of his second lightweight championship opportunity this weekend at UFC 274 against Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira.

Although Gaethje was unsuccessful in his first go at UFC gold, he still believes he had a lot of success against Khabib and made life difficult for the Dagestani. If Oliveira is to have the same success as Khabib did, Gaethje said in a recent interview that the Brazilian ought to be prepared to walk through hell to earn it.

“[Charles Oliveira] is gonna have to walk through hell like Khabib did…. He better be praying every day that he gets me to the ground,” Gaethje said in an interview with Megan Olivi.

On Nate Diaz’s Instagram Stories, he posted the following caption to the above quote.

“Bruh got triangle-choked from the mount. What he talkin’ ’bout?” Diaz asked with a face-palm emoji.

Gaethje would later issue the following sharp retort to the 209 representative.

I ain’t your bruh you jealous bitch @NateDiaz209 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 1, 2022

“I ain’t your bruh you jealous bitch @NateDiaz209“

Monday night, Diaz would then taunt Gaethje with the following response, doubling down on his “Bruh” rhetoric while asking the Arizonian a question.

Jealous of what



Bruh — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 3, 2022

“Jealous of what Bruh”

Gaethje has yet to respond to the above tweet. His mind may be occupied with arguably the biggest fight of his career being mere days away.

Meanwhile, Diaz has his own business to attend to, as he currently continues to publicly demand the UFC book him in a fight.

