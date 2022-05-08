Justin Gaethje Issues Brief Statement Following UFC 274 Loss

Justin Gaethje has issued a brief statement after his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

The main event of UFC 274 delivered for as long as it lasted, with three minutes of fireworks before Oliveira took home his 11th straight victory. This was the second time Gaethje competed for a world title in three fights, with the “Highlight” suffering a submission loss both times.

Gaethje was gracious in defeat after falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s triangle choke at UFC 254. He reacted in a similar fashion immediately following his loss to Oliveira Saturday, with the two sharing a sportsmanlike embrace after the fight along with a positive post-fight exchange.

The following day, Gaethje took to Twitter to share the following brief message with his supporters, where he also tipped his hat once again to “Do Bronx.”

Name of the game. Appreciate all the love. Congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 8, 2022

“Name of the game. Appreciate all the love. Congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs“

Gaethje is 33 years old and is currently ranked #1 in the division. However, as noted, with two unsuccessful bids at lightweight gold, the Arizona native may have to either contemplate changing divisions or prepare to make a potentially long and arduous climb back up to title contention in one of the deepest divisions in the promotion.

The rankings have not been updated yet, but Charles Oliveira will be the #1 contender next week after being stripped of the title for missing weight ahead of the UFC 274 main event. This is likely to drop Gaethje down to be tied with Poirier at #2, as they are currently both listed as the #1 contenders on the UFC’s official website.

What do you think the future holds for Justin Gaethje for the rest of his UFC career?