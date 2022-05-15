Kamaru Usman Names Who He’d Select To Play Him In A Movie

Kamaru Usman has shared his selection of who he would select to play him in a movie.

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman’s notoriety continues to grow with each passing victory. Usman currently has over 3 million Instagram followers and counting, with fans spread out around the globe.

However, unlike his fellow African-born champion Francis Ngannou, Usman has yet to branch out into motion pictures. Ngannou could be found in F9 as well as jackass forever. In fact, even the welterweight champion prior to him, Tyron Woodley, has appeared in films such as the 2020 movie Cut Throat City.

But as of yet, there hasn’t been an MMA biographical film where there is an actor playing the role of a UFC fighter. If that were to change and an actor was selected to play the role of “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman, the welterweight champ has turned in his nomination for the role.

“I would have to say — of course, he’s a lot older than me, (but) I would have to say probably Jamie Foxx. That would be the wise choice. But of course, he’s older than me,” Usman said in a recent media scrum.

Jamie Foxx, Credit: Getty Images

While Foxx (54) is indeed significantly older than Usman (35), one thing the actor is known for is his versatility. From comedy to drama to action, Foxx has proven he can do it all.

What may have sold Usman on casting Foxx in this hypothetical role was Foxx’s portrayal of boxing legend Mike Tyson in the 2021 miniseries Finding Mike. It also doesn’t hurt that Foxx is an award-winning actor with decades of acclaimed work under his belt.

In any event, there are still many chapters left to be written in the career and life of Kamaru Usman. Usman currently has the best winning percentage in the history of the UFC and continues to set records year by year.

Therefore, by the time all is said and done, any actor would have his work cut out for him to do the prowess and greatness of “The Nigerian Nightmare” justice.

Who would YOU cast to play Kamaru Usman in a biographical film?