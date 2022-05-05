Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Tops 1 Million Viewers On DAZN

The epic lightweight title showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano topped over 1 million viewers on DAZN last week.

DAZN announced that the bout did 1.5 million viewers for the Madison Square Garden event on April 30. The undefeated Taylor put her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles on the line against Serrano. Serrano entered the bout on a 28-fight win streak, not having lost since 2012.

Both women went all 10 rounds in what was an extremely close and entertaining fight. However, when it was all said and done, the judges awarded the bout to the champion, Taylor, via split decision. With the win, Katie Taylor improves her unblemished record to 21-0.

As for Serrano, she was handed her first loss in almost 10 years when she lost a decision to Frida Wallberg in Sweden. Taylor was represented by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, while Serrano was represented by YouTube star Jake Paul, who has been making a name for himself in the boxing world with his own in-ring work.

