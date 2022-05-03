Kayla Harrison Knows She’ll Eventually Fight ‘Human’ Cris Cyborg

Kayla Harrison knows deep down that one day she’ll share the cage with Cris Cyborg.

Harrison is a two-time PFL women’s lightweight tournament winner, and is undefeated in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career at 12-0. The 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist has drawn a lot of comparisons to the likes of former UFC champion Ronda Rousey.

With that, there has also been a ton of talk about a dream matchup between Harrison and Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. Speaking to MMA Underground recently, Harrison was asked if she saw Cyborg’s most recent outing against Arlene Blencowe.

Cyborg bested Blencowe via unanimous decision after five rounds. It was the first time since Felicia Spencer in 2019 that an opponent wasn’t finished by Cyborg inside the cage. Harrison admitted that she didn’t see the fight, and it might have something to do with her feeling that it should’ve been her fight.

“I didn’t watch it,” Harrison said. “I’m going to, though. I’m in camp, I’m tired, my kids wake up at 6:00 am, it’s really late, and probably a little bit subconsciously I was probably like ‘f*ck that fight.’

“If I’m being honest. There was a point during free agency where I thought I was going to be fighting Cris Cyborg on April 22 in Hawaii. So no, I didn’t watch it.”

Despite the fact that the two women currently fight under different promotional banners, Harrison knows she’ll meet Cyborg inside a cage one day. And when that day comes, they’ll find out exactly who is the better fighter.

“I already know who Cyborg is and what she is,” Harrison said. “She’s a f*cking human being just like me. When we fight, we’re going to step into the cage and find out who is better at MMA. That’s it.

“That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out who is a better fighter. I already know she’s a human. She’s not Godzilla, she’s not King Kong, she’s just a fighter.”