Kayla Harrison Says She Never Wants To Be A Free Agent Again

PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison enjoyed a first in her career with her widely-publicized free agency process, but she doesn’t want to repeat it.

Harrison was in talks with the UFC, Bellator, and the PFL for the past few months regarding her next MMA venture. Despite hopes from some fans that she would make the move to the UFC, she opted to stay at home and re-sign with the PFL.

Harrison will make her 2022 PFL season debut this Friday night against Marina Mokhnatkina in the PFL 3 main event. She’s looking to become a three-time PFL champion after defeating Taylor Guardado in last year’s championships.

During her PFL 3 pre-fight media day press conference, Harrison explained just how much of a relief it is to focus on fighting and put the business side of the sport in the rear-view mirror.

“Obviously, free agency was a little bit chaotic, and up and down, highs and lows. I will tell you that I never wanna be a free agent again. Ever,” Harrison told MMA News and other media. “I’m the type of person who… I need a goal, I need something to wake up for. I need that bit in my mouth. So going that long without a fight, without a contract was a bit frustrating for me. Just draining and exhausting.

“So, to be back doing what I love is the most important thing. I get to do it with the company that I believe in and they believe in me I think. We’ve already done great things, we’ve already shattered ceilings, and I feel like we’re going to do even better things in this next contract.”

Harrison had been linked to a potential matchup with Cris Cyborg in Bellator before ultimately returning to the PFL. She had also been connected to a superfight against Amanda Nunes in the UFC before Nunes lost the title to Julianna Peña at UFC 269.

Harrison hasn’t closed the door on a fight with Cyborg happening down the line, but for now, she’ll look to continue to dominate the competition in the PFL. She has GOAT aspirations and knows that wins over Cyborg and Nunes will without a doubt give her that moniker.

While Harrison enjoyed the added attention as we all naturally do, she’s glad to focus on continuing to develop her game and be one of the biggest stars in women’s MMA today.

