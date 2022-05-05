Kayla Harrison Explains Why MMA Fans Will Thank Her In A Couple Years

According to two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison, whether you love her or hate her, you’ll be thanking her soon enough.

After months of gossip and rumors surrounding her future and period of free agency, Harrison is set to re-enter the Professional Fighters League cage this Friday, May 6.

Beginning her campaign for a third dose of championship glory and a third $1 million prize check, the unbeaten Ohio native will collide with Russia’s Marina Mokhnatkina in the main event of PFL 3.

For those expecting another dominant season for Harrison, the woman herself has explained why that doesn’t mean her performances are worth skipping.

Harrison: “This Is History In The Making”

During her experience in the free agency waters, Harrison appeared to drift relatively close to the UFC but had seemingly moved within meters of docking at port Bellator. After the PFL matched the Scott Coker-led promotion’s offer, Harrison stayed put and hopes of a clash with legendary GOAT contender Cris Cyborg fell away.

With that in mind, and the perceptions about the level of competition available in the unique PFL organization, some believe that this year’s women’s lightweight season will end with an inevitable third title for the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

But during a recent interview with MMA Underground’s John Morgan, Harrison assured fans that her fights are not to be missed, no matter how dominant she becomes.

“Because this is history in the making. Because I’m gonna be so good that you can’t ignore me,” said Harrison. “And because, one day, you’re all gonna look at me and say, ‘Holy shit, she did everything she said she was gonna do, and I missed it ’cause I was talking shit and trolling her, and doubting her.'”

Harrison believes she’s building a legacy that will be forever remembered in the sport. For that reason, she insists that fans will be thanking her down the line for her “amazing” journey in MMA.

“Don’t miss (it). Love me or hate me, but watch it right now.

“In a couple years from now, you can all say, ‘Thank you Kayla. Thank you for that amazing legacy, that amazing career. Pure domination and just total badassery. We salute you,'” concluded Harrison.

Another championship and $1 million is the immediate goal, but for Harrison, legacy is the name of the game. It’ll be intriguing to see how she decides to pursue that following the culmination of the 2022 PFL campaign.

Will you be tuning in for Kayla Harrison’s main event fight at PFL 3?