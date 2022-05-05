Kayla Harrison Trolls Cris Cyborg With Fashion Choice Ahead Of PFL 3

Kayla Harrison still has time to troll an inter-promotional rival Cris Cyborg ahead of her PFL season debut tomorrow night.

At PFL 3, Kayla Harrison will set off on her quest to three-peat as the PFL lightweight “queenpin” when she takes on 6-2 Marina Mokhnatkina. It wasn’t long ago that many fans didn’t think we’d see Harrison compete in the PFL again at all after word spread about both the UFC‘s and Bellator‘s interest in acquiring her services.

Should the judoka have signed with Bellator, there was only one fight that everyone would have instantly clamored for, that against the self-proclaimed “fucking legend” and reigning Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion, Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

Prior to her most recent victory at Bellator 279 over Arlene Blencowe, Cyborg wore a t-shirt with the aforementioned phrase “fucking legend” attached in big, bold letters.

Wednesday, as Harrison attended her own pre-fight media day scrum, she shared her adaptation of Cyborg’s fashion arrangement while also sending a message to her hypothetical rival.

While she didn’t go the lengths of Kim Kardashian who channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe at this year’s Met Gala at the expense of 16 pounds, she instead tapped into her inner Randy Orton in a not-so-subtle response to Cyborg’s self-praise.

Naturally, Harrison was asked about her t-shirt that read “Legend Killer,” and here is how the Olympic judoka responded:

“I don’t know. I just heard a lot of people are calling themselves ‘fucking legends,’ so…” she stated sarcastically.

Harrison Claims She Had Agreed To Fight Cyborg In Hawaii

Later in the media scrum, Harrison was asked directly about Cyborg and the comments she made about knowing that Harrison would re-sign with PFL.

Harrison finds that to be an interesting piece of information given that she herself didn’t know. In fact, at one point, she claims things were going in the opposite direction that was leading straight to a fight against Cyborg in Hawaii instead of the Blencowe rematch.

“I mean, I think it’s funny that she ‘knew’ because I accepted a contract with Bellator to fight her on April 22nd in Hawaii, and PFL matched the offer.

“And there was no negative things towards the PFL or anything like that. I’ve made it very clear that I want to test myself against the best while they’re the best. PFL had the right to match; they did. I’m super happy with the contract, I’m super-happy being back home, I’m excited for this season, I think next year we’re gonna do really big things, but my focus, for now, is Marina Mokhnatkina,” Harrison said.

Indeed, Harrison will be taking on Marina Mokhnatkina in her season debut tomorrow night on ESPN. And one person who will likely be tuning in is the “fucking legend” herself, Cris Cyborg.

What are your thoughts on Kayla Harrison’s fashion dig at Cris Cyborg?