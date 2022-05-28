Watch: Kendly St. Louis Lifts Opponent Off Mat During Guillotine Sub

Kendly St. Louis kicked off the main card of Cage Fury FC 109 with a first-round submission in his catch weight fight against Feraris Golden.

After both men exchanged on the feet early, St. Louis landed a takedown just over a minute into the fight. The 31-year-old proceeded to maintain top control for the majority of the round until Golden made an effort to get to his feet with about 30 seconds remaining.

St. Louis grabbed ahold of his opponent’s neck the moment he got to his knees and locked the choke in as both men stood up. He continued cranking it and even lifted Golden off his feet before he appeared to go unconscious and referee Keith Peterson stepped in to stop the fight.

St. Louis improved his pro record to 5-4 and also picked up his second-straight submission victory. Immediately following St. Louis’ win, welterweight Tommy Majeski finished David Meshkhoradze with another first-round guillotine choke.

