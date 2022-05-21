Ketlen Vieira: Amanda Nunes Deserves To Retire As A Champion

UFC bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira would like to see former UFC champion Amanda Nunes go out on top.

Vieira is set to face another former UFC champion, Holly Holm, tonight in the UFC Vegas 55 headliner. She’s coming off of a unanimous decision win over Miesha Tate last November.

Nunes lost her bantamweight title to Julianna Peña at UFC 269 last December. She will face Peña in an immediate title rematch later this year following their time coaching opposite one another on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter.

During her UFC Vegas 55 pre-fight media scrum, Vieira praised Nunes for her accomplishments and gave an ideal version of how Nunes should eventually walk away from MMA.

“I’m cheering for Amanda,” Vieira said. “There are some saying that she might retire soon, she doesn’t know her plans. But (I) would love to see her retire as a champion. She deserves that because of her history in the sport and everything she’s done. (I’m) going to cheer for Amanda.”

Vieira could be on the verge of entering the bantamweight title picture with another win. She has picked up wins over Cat Zingano, Ashlee Evans-Smith, and Sara McMann during her UFC tenure.

Nunes remains the UFC featherweight champion but it’s unclear if and when she’ll defend that belt. Regardless, Vieira believes it’s important for the greatest female UFC fighter to end her career on her terms.

Do you agree with Ketlen Vieira? Will Amanda Nunes retire as a champion?