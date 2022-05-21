Ketlen Vieira: It’s A Dream Come True To Face Former Champion Holm

UFC women’s bantamweight Ketlen Vieira is excited to have the opportunity to share the Octagon with former champion Holly Holm.

At UFC Vegas 55 tonight, two elite 135lbers will collide in the main event. On one side will be Holm, who held gold on MMA’s biggest stage after brutally knocking the then-dominant Ronda Rousey out at UFC 193 in 2015.

Having quickly lost the belt and had a turbulent time in the cage since, “The Preacher’s Daughter” will be looking to extend her current strong form and secure herself a sixth UFC championship fight.

Looking to spoil those dreams will be rising contender Vieira. The Brazilian rose to #6 on the bantamweight ladder last time out with a headline win against the woman who dethroned Holm in 2016, Miesha Tate.

Having already added the name of one former titleholder to her blossoming résumé, Vieira is relishing the opportunity to make it back-to-back in that regard this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Vieira: ‘I Admire Holm A Lot’

During her appearance at UFC Vegas 55 media day on Wednesday, Vieira spoke about what it meant to be chosen for the main event spotlight in back-to-back Octagon outings. She also revealed her admiration for upcoming opponent Holm, describing a bout against the 40-year-old as a “dream come true.”

“I always dreamed about being a main event in the UFC, and now I have the opportunity to do it again with another elite athlete,” said Vieira. “It’s a dream come true for me… I have the chance to face Holly Holm, who is somebody that I admire a lot… I was very grateful when I heard her name.

“I used to watch her fights well beyond I realized my dream to be in the UFC. I watched her fight against Ronda when she shocked the world,” recalled Vieira. “For me, it’s like, a dream come true to be able to face another former champion who I admire so much. I have a lot of faith in myself and this is a great opportunity.”

Vieira will have to put her admiration for “The Preacher’s Daughter” to one side if she’s to take Holm’s #2 placement in the women’s bantamweight division with a win tonight.

While the former champion has been unable to recapture top spot since her reign seven years ago, she still poses the same fight-ending weapons that helped her shock the world back in 2015.

Do you think Ketlen Vieira will add the name of another former champion to her record at UFC Vegas 55?