Fighters React To Vieira Outworking Holm At UFC Vegas 55

Ketlen Vieira inched closer to a women’s bantamweight title shot after defeating Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 55 this evening.
The closely contested bout saw both fighters make a case for victory, with many believing Holm had done enough to get the win. But in the end, the judges awarded a razor-thin split decision victory to Vieira.
The most significant moment of the fight was in round two, when Vieira came within a whisker of choking Holm out on the feet. The American got the better of the grappling exchanges throughout the fight, but on the feet, both fighters had their moments landing huge strikes.
#5-ranked bantamweight Vieira is now riding a two-fight win streak, having previously defeated Miesha Tate in November last year. With this win over #2-ranked Holm, it’s likely Vieira will face the winner of the rematch between champ Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes, which will take place at UFC 277 on July 30.
You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.
This was Ketlen Vieira’s second successive win.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Vieira’s victory over Holm at UFC Vegas 55.
UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Results & Highlights
