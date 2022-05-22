Fighters React To Vieira Outworking Holm At UFC Vegas 55

Ketlen Vieira inched closer to a women’s bantamweight title shot after defeating Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 55 this evening.

The closely contested bout saw both fighters make a case for victory, with many believing Holm had done enough to get the win. But in the end, the judges awarded a razor-thin split decision victory to Vieira.

The most significant moment of the fight was in round two, when Vieira came within a whisker of choking Holm out on the feet. The American got the better of the grappling exchanges throughout the fight, but on the feet, both fighters had their moments landing huge strikes.

#5-ranked bantamweight Vieira is now riding a two-fight win streak, having previously defeated Miesha Tate in November last year. With this win over #2-ranked Holm, it’s likely Vieira will face the winner of the rematch between champ Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes, which will take place at UFC 277 on July 30.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

This was Ketlen Vieira’s second successive win.

Off to the judges score cards. Final predictions – who you got? 🤔 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/Ff1e0dCefV — UFC (@ufc) May 22, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Vieira’s victory over Holm at UFC Vegas 55.

How did holly escape that choke. Her head was as red as the letters on her shorts. #ufcvegas55 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 22, 2022

Wrong again. Ketlen won the fight. Jeez I am a terrible judge. We have a judging conference coming up and I looking forward to going to school and learning how to watch MMA. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 22, 2022

Unpopular opinion apparently: I thought Viera won haha — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) May 22, 2022

😳😳😳. Why they keep hiring these shitty judges? https://t.co/nnXhFA5WpR — Funky (@Benaskren) May 22, 2022

Yikes man — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 22, 2022

I thought it was over!!! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022

I loved how Holly gave Vieira a hug before the 5th round. After Vieira’s Coach screaming at her, she probably needed it. #ufc #UFCFightNight — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) May 22, 2022

Viera laying face down scream crying in the Octagon is an… interesting… celebration #UFCVegasIDontFeelLikeLookingItUp — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) May 22, 2022

Vieira’s coach is going nuts lol #UFCVegas55 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) May 22, 2022

WHAAAAAT?! I thought Holly Holm won that fight 48-47



#UFCVegas55 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) May 22, 2022

Yikes. Holly got robbed. — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) May 22, 2022

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Results & Highlights

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 55. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.