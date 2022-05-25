Kevin Holland Saves The Day Once Again After Big Rig Overturns

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland came to the rescue once again after a serious accident involving an 18-wheeler near his home in Texas.

Holland, who recently made a triumphant welterweight debut at UFC 272 over Alex Oliveira, has found himself in quite a few tense situations over the past year. He helped stop an active shooter at a sushi restaurant earlier this year and also helped to apprehend a local carjacker.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Holland revealed how he came to the rescue of a big rig driver who was seriously hurt in a crash.

“I’m driving the Regal, the old school, kind of like my Batmobile,” Holland said. “Everyone knows Batman is my favorite character, that’s probably why I intervene in all of these things. I look over to the right hand side and this guy looked like he was trying to get on the freeway pretty quick. I looked back straight. I looked back to the right hand side and he’s sliding sideways. I’m like gosh. I pull the Regal over, glad I put the new brakes on there. Hopped out, ran over there, jumped on top, ripped the door open, got the guy out.

“I get the guy out, there’s fluids flowing out of the car, I get the guy out of the truck and I’m scared,” Holland continued. “Every other time things have happened, I’ve been calm, cool, and collected. This time, I’m scared. I’m like the truck’s going to blow up. The guy gets back in his truck! He’s like ‘I need my phone.’ I’m like bro, I got a second phone in the car, you don’t need your phone. We’ve got to go. He’s like ‘I’ve got to go get my shit.’” (h/t MMA Mania)

As Holland assisted the driver once again, a police officer responded to the incident and thought he was the one who swerved the big rig.

“So I help him get out the second time, and I’m like bro, we’ve got to go. He’s like, ‘I think I need something else out of the truck.’ I’m leaving,” Holland said. “As I turn around, there’s a cop there and I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? ‘He said, ‘You tell me what’s going on — who’s driving, you or him?’ I’m like, ‘No, no no, my car is down there.’ So that’s one of those situations, I should probably stay my ass in the car.”

Holland is set to face Tim Means at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on June 18. He’s looking to move to 2-0 since making the full-time switch to welterweight.

UFC fighters, and professional athletes in general, are often referred to as larger-than-life figures. But for Holland, he seems to be consistently finding himself in superhero situations and further proving that stereotype.

What is your reaction to Kevin Holland’s latest heroics?