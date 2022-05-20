Watch: Kevin Kent Scores Brutal One-Punch Knockout At Fury FC 62

Kevin Kent made a thunderous return to mixed martial arts (MMA) at Fury FC 62 this past weekend.

Kent, who according to his Tapology page hadn’t fought since his last amateur fight in 2013, made his professional debut against Caleb Hall.

The result was a quick first-round knockout midway through the round with a beautiful straight-left hand down the pipe.

Check out the finish here:

Prior to this fight, Kent was undefeated as an amateur with a record of 4-0. All but one of those victories came by way of a first-round finish. Things were no different in his professional MMA debut against Hall.

What makes things even more impressive is that this was Kent’s first fight inside a cage since 2013.

It was quite the way to return, not only to MMA competition, but in his pro debut no less.

What do you make of Kent’s first-round knockout win? Sound off in the comments!