Khabib Reveals Two Unfinished Business Items With Dana White

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed which topic has led to Dana White ignoring his text messages for the very first time.

Despite retiring from competition following his title defense against Justin Gaethje in 2020, a decision that the UFC president did his best to try and reverse, Khabib has maintained a positive relationship with his former boss and has often been seen Octagon-side with White at events and out for dinner with the 52-year-old on social media.

But despite their good relations, one prevalent topic involving both men has led to the UFC chief ignoring “The Eagle” for the very first time.

Ever-since Charles Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight championship for his pre-UFC 274 weight miss, Khabib has campaigned for #3-ranked contender Islam Makhachev to be placed against the Brazilian for the inevitable vacant title fight later this year.

As it turns out, Khabib’s pursuit for his protégé to fill the position opposite “Do Bronx” even brought him to his private messages with White. But it doesn’t appear that the Dagestani’s close relationship and regular discourse with the UFC president has helped on this occasion.

During an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Khabib revealed that a recent text about Makhachev’s claim to the title shot went unanswered, marking the very first time that White has chosen to ignore the former champion.

“Honestly, this is first time since when we (started) talking (to) each other, he don’t respond,” said Khabib. “I sent a message like, ‘No way some other guy gets to fight for the title. Islam has to be there.’ I sent a similar message but he don’t respond. I think he was busy, maybe [LAUGHS]. This first time, and it’s okay. Everybody make mistake. He’s gonna come back stronger.

“You know what’s interesting? He looked,” noted Khabib. “You know when you send a message you can understand, he’s watching. But he don’t respond [LAUGHS].”

Khabib jokingly pleaded with White to hit him back so that they can discuss not just Makhachev’s championship desires but also a potential The Ultimate Fighter season with Tony Ferguson, which is a topic that has hit the headlines in recent weeks after some comments from “El Cucuy.”

“I don’t wanna give him pressure, but Dana, we have to finish two business, Islam Makhachev and (The) Ultimate Fighter. Please, call me back brother, because if you don’t call me back, I’m gonna be in Vegas June, then you have to send me a message, like your location. Be careful Dana, we have to finish our business brother, call me back,” concluded Khabib.

Why @MAKHACHEVMMA has to do contender fight, if there’s no champion in this division🤷‍♂️ @ufc @danawhite — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 8, 2022

