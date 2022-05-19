Khabib Teases Cross-Promotion Bout Between Fedor and Junior dos Santos

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to pair with Bellator President Scott Coker to book a fight between Fedor Emelianenko and Junior dos Santos.

Nurmagomedov has brought a lot of new talent to his Eagle FC promotion, as he’ll showcase this weekend at Eagle FC 47. The main event will feature a matchup between newly signed former UFC fighters Yorgan De Castro and Dos Santos.

Dos Santos signed with Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC following four straight losses in the UFC Octagon. Despite his recent struggles, he could be on his way to getting a potential super fight against Emelianenko.

During the Eagle FC 47 pre-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov shared his big plans for Dos Santos.

“If Dos Santos win, I really want to make Dos Santos vs. Fedor fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “But he has to focus on Yorgan for next, because this fighter here is tough opponent. I want to talk with my friend, Scott Coker, because Fedor is under Bellator contract. I don’t know what they’re gonna do next with him, but definitely we can talk, and we can do something. We can create some story.

“Why not? These two guys was long time the face of MMA. Fedor was the greatest fighter of all time in my opinion, and Dos Santos was heavyweight champion a couple years in UFC. These two guys, I think they deserve and fans deserve. For me, it’s a very interesting matchup, too.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Emelianenko is planning his last fight for later this year, but Coker has revealed that it won’t take place in Moscow, RU amidst the invasion of Ukraine. Emelianenko most recently defeated Tim Johnson in his return at Bellator 269 last October.

After getting word of Nurmagomedov’s comments, Coker responded on Twitter.

Thanks for the call @TeamKhabib, looking forward to sitting down next week, dinner’s on you. #kingofcollaboration 👑🤝 https://t.co/e1ZtYgd1hC — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) May 18, 2022

“Thanks for the call [Khabib],” Coker replied to Nurmagomedov. Looking forward to sitting down next week, dinner’s on you.”

Depending on how things play out at Eagle FC 47 this weekend, we could be on the verge of seeing a cross-promotional battle between dos Santos and Emelianenko, two of the best heavyweights in MMA history.

What are your thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s plans to cross-promote with Bellator?