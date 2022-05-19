Khabib Believes Islam Makhachev Can Surpass Him As Lightweight GOAT

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes, when it’s all said and done, Islam Makhachev has the potential to surpass him as the lightweight division’s greatest of all time.

Nurmagomedov was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, and asked about his rising star pupil. “The Eagle” was asked if he thinks Makhachev has what it takes to surpass his own legacy in the lightweight division — arguably the greatest of all time.

With a big win over Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title and victories over some fellow young UFC contenders, Nurmagomedov believes Makhachev can do exactly that.

“Definitely it’s possible,” Nurmagomedov said. “Right now it’s like — this is legacy fight for Islam. Why I want him to fight Charles Oliveira — because he’s on an 11-fight win streak.

“Islam 10 win streak, Oliveira 11 win streak. And UFC never make like this fight. 11 win streak versus 10 win streak. It supposed to be me versus Tony [Ferguson] of course, that never happened, okay, now we have Islam and Charles.

“Let these guys fight. If Islam beats Charles, and then he beats new blood from young generation — we have a lot of young fighters in lightweight division rankings.

“Beneil [Dariush] — stopping Charles, stopping three more fighters, Islam can become greatest lightweight ever. He has that potential, he’s only 30-years-old, but UFC has to give him chance. This is the deal.”

Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) undefeated with a record of 29-0. Now, “The Eagle” coaches the stars of tomorrow, including Makhachev, who is currently within reach of a title.

Makhachev is on a 10-fight win streak and is currently the No. 4-ranked lightweight in the UFC. He’s among the top of the list when it comes to potential next challengers for Charles Oliveira and the lightweight title.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov saying Islam Makhachev can become better than him at lightweight? Do you agree? Let us know in the comments!