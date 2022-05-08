Khabib Tells White He Has “No Choice” But To Book Oliveira/Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev is the fight to make for the now-vacant lightweight title.

Oliveira defeated Gaethje at UFC 274 on Saturday night via first-round submission. After getting hit by some big punches by Gaethje early on, he was able to eventually get his back and secure the rear-naked choke.

Oliveira missed weight and had to vacate the lightweight belt ahead of UFC 274. Gaethje was the only one eligible to win the title in the UFC 274 headliner.

Oliveira is now the No. 1 lightweight contender following the victory, and Nurmagomedov feels now is the perfect time to book a matchup with his protege, Makhachev next.

In a post-UFC 274 tweet, Nurmagomedov made the case to book Oliveira vs. Makhachev for the now-vacant lightweight title.

@danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.

Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 8, 2022

“[Dana White] you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 2022 October,” Nurmagomedov opined. “Perfect date, Perfect location, Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs. 11.”

White has previously stated that Makhachev will have to fight Beneil Dariush in a re-booked fight next before getting a potential title shot. He was supposed to face Dariush earlier this year before Dariush suffered a leg injury and withdrew.

Nurmagomedov followed up his original plea by asking why Makhachev has to fight one more opponent before a title shot.

Why @MAKHACHEVMMA has to do contender fight, if there’s no champion in this division🤷‍♂️ @ufc @danawhite — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 8, 2022

“Why [Islam Makhachev] has to do contender fight, if there’s no champion in this division,” Nurmagomedov asked.

Makhachev most recently earned wins over Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, and Dan Hooker in 2021. After Dariush pulled out of their previously-scheduled fight, he ended up finishing Bobby Green midway through Round 1.

Makhachev has been pleading his case for a title shot for the last couple of years, and he may finally get his opportunity after Oliveira vacated the belt due to missing championship weight.

Do you agree with Khabib that Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev should be next?