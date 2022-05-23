Khabib On Velasquez: Anybody With Self-Respect Would Do The Same

Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to bat for his good friend and fellow American Kickboxing Academy legend (AKA) Cain Velasquez.

Cain Velasquez is currently enduring what is likely the worst year of his life, with a family member allegedly being the victim of child molestation followed by the former UFC champion being imprisoned after the fact.

Velasquez has been accused of seeking justice on behalf of his family member, resulting in a car chase that culminated with Velasquez allegedly firing into the vehicle of the accused molester, Harry Goularte.

However, Velasquez struck Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, instead. Bender has since gone public with how this event has deeply traumatized him. He also accused Velasquez of lacking respect for human life.

One person who doesn’t share such a low opinion of Velasquez is his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib has already written a letter to the court in support of Velasquez, and now he opened up further about the case in an interview with TMZ.

“Anybody in the world who respects himself, who loves his family is going to do same thing, exactly,” Nurmagomedov told TMZ. “Come on, nobody is going to think of law or something when you have something about your family. You have to protect your family. If animals protect their family, of course, humans are going to protect their family.

“They talk about law court about jail, but I don’t understand these things. This is not fair. He sit in jail and other guy is outside. What about other guy? Put this guy in jail too. He’s more dangerous for people than Cain Velasquez.”

Khabib: “What About The Other Guy?”

Velasquez was denied bail once again last week and he remains in jail. Meanwhile, Goularte is free as he awaits trial, with a plea hearing scheduled for June 6.

Khabib doesn’t understand how Velasquez, who has no criminal background, remains caged while the alleged abuser is allowed to roam the streets.

“Never in his life, and he’s 40 years old, never in his life he had problem in social, outside with people, in gym,” Nurmagomedov said. “He’s the most respectful guy I’ve ever seen in my life. I trained with him for more than 10 years. I know his family. Everybody loves Cain. This is his kids. I don’t understand. Ok put him in jail, but what about other guy? He’s more dangerous than Cain. Cain is dangerous for only one guy, but this guy is dangerous for everybody. I don’t understand this.”

(Quotes via MMA Junkie)

