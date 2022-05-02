Khamzat Chimaev Reveals History-Making UFC Ambition

While he’s set his immediate sights on the welterweight title, rising star Khamzat Chimaev wants to collect a history-making sum of gold in the UFC.

In 2018, he made his MMA debut. In 2020, he made his UFC debut. In 2022, he’s a bonafide title contender at 170 pounds. Not many have had a run as fruitful as Chimaev has had in their first four years in the sport, both in terms of fighting and the stardom that can come with it.

After breezing to 4-0 and marking himself as the promotion’s top prospect, Chimaev faced a true litmus test in the form of Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. After a three-round war, a unanimous decision verdict ascended “Borz” into the upper echelons of the welterweight division and within touching distance of a title shot.

But while most focus on the task at hand and shy away from looking beyond it, Chimaev is built different in that respect.

While he’s likely got to get through top contender Colby Covington and dominant champion Kamaru Usman to ascend the 170-pound mountain, the Chechen-Born Swede is already planning his climbs elsewhere.

Chimaev’s Ambitions Go Well Beyond Welterweight Glory

During a pre-UFC 273 appearance on The MMA Hour alongside newfound companion Darren Till, Chimaev outlined his grand aspirations inside the Octagon, which, if accomplished, would etch his name in the history books.

Having already recorded an emphatic 17-second knockout victory at middleweight in the UFC, it comes as no surprise that “Borz” is targeting champ-champ status. But that’s not enough for Chimaev.

The #3-ranked welterweight is also targeting championship glory at light heavyweight in order to become the promotion’s first-ever three-weight titleholder, a feat both Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor have expressed interest in achieving in recent months.

“Yeah, I wanna fight. I want to get three belts,” said Chimaev. “We’ll see. I’m big guy. I’m not the small guy. I can go up to 95 kilos, and I can fight the guys in (light heavyweight) as well. But not right now. I just have to take the belt, 170 or 185, then (I’ll leave) the belt with my brother [Darren Till], and he gonna smash easy, too.”

So, if all goes to plan and “The Gorilla” inherits the lower-weight titles, the ‘Smesh Bros’ will be reigning supreme over three divisions down the line. We’ll see if the likes of Covington and Usman can put a stop to that in the coming months.

If he does get past all welterweight obstacles, perhaps Chimaev’s willingness to fight anybody and everybody will take him to the doorstep of the light heavyweight king, be it Glover Teixeira, Jiří Procházka, Magomed Ankalaev, or any other killer at 205 pounds.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev has what it takes to become the UFC’s first three-weight champion?