Khamzat Chimaev Re-Ups On Nate Diaz Callout After Matchmaking Leak

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is ready and willing to face Nate Diaz should the UFC go forward with their leaked matchmaking plan.

The UFC’s matchmaking board was leaked on social media this week, and features targeted matchups with some of the top stars in the game. Chimaev vs. Diaz caught many UFC fans by surprise given Chimaev’s recent win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

But a fight between Chimaev and Diaz has been on UFC President Dana White’s radar for months, dating back to last year. Despite the previously planned matchup, Diaz declined the fight and considered it disrespectful that the promotion would put him up against Chimaev.

In a recent tweet, Chimaev continued his callout of Diaz following the leaked matchmaking board.

“Let’s fight skinny,” Chimaev tweeted at Diaz.

Chimaev’s interest in a fight with Diaz is a bit surprising considering the UFC’s previously iterated plan to match him up with Colby Covington. It’s unclear if the Covington fight isn’t on the table anymore or if the UFC has chosen to go a different route.

Chimaev rose towards the top of the welterweight title picture with a win in his last performance over Burns in an instant classic at UFC 273. He is undefeated in his professional career.

Diaz hasn’t competed in the Octagon since his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. He has one fight left on his UFC contract.

It’s unclear if Chimaev vs. Diaz will go forward, but it’s clear that Chimaev welcoming the fight is a sign that it could very well come to fruition.

Do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz next?