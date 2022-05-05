Lauzon Describes Cerrone Relationship As Friendly Yet Murderous

Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone are taking their friendship into the cage.

Two men with over 60 fights in the UFC will be meeting in the middle of the Octagon at UFC 274. Joe Lauzon will be meeting Donald Cerrone on the main card of UFC 274. Both men are very experienced veterans of the sport, and they know how to get into their opponent’s heads.

In this fight, however, there will be no mind games leading up to the fight. There is a friendship between them that will be brought into the cage on Saturday night.

“No, we’ve both been doing this a long time. I don’t think it’s going to change anything….he was like, ‘Oh, is your family coming? I asked somebody. It’s, ‘Oh, it’s all good.’ Like, we’re friendly, but I promise we’re gonna try to murder each other on Saturday. It’s like, that’s what we do,” Lauzon said during UFC 274 media day.

Both Lauzon and Cerrone have hit a rough patch recently. Lauzon has lost three of his last four fights but is coming off a win. Cerrone on the other hand has lost five of his last six fights.

Despite the losses, there is still a sense of competition coming into this bout. Lauzon likened his ability to flip the switch from personal to business to his relationship with his sparring partners, whom he claims he always tries to take the heads off of.

“That’s what I do to my friends to try to get ready, and there’s no money on the line, right? But now that we’re competing for real, this is the real deal, we will try to murder each other,” Lauzon said.

It is unclear if UFC 274 will be the final event for either man, but is so they will be going out with respect for each other. UFC takes place on Saturday, May 7 from the Footprint Center in Arizona. The event is being headlined by the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.