Watch: 22-Year-Old Luana Santos Secures Nasty Leg Americana Sub

MMA fighter Luana Santos remains undefeated after securing a submission of Beatriz Ferreira at SFT 34 this past weekend.

Santos entered her fight with Ferreira with a 2-0 record in her professional career. While this wasn’t the first time she secured a leg Americana submission, it was arguably the most impressive of her tenure in the cage.

Santos got Ferreira to the ground off of a trip, then proceeded to trap Ferreira in a nasty submission.

Beautiful submission by Luana Santos at #SFT34. The second Leg Americana submission in her career. She moves to 3-0 at 22 years old. @Grabaka_Hitman @Barrelelapierna @ChillemDafoe pic.twitter.com/hSpFTNFsZ3 — vai tomar no cu Duilio (@grogudomtst) April 30, 2022

Santos won her professional debut with a similar finish at SFT 27 over Marjorie Barragan. She went on to earn a unanimous decision win over Djulia Ariana at SFT 32 before getting the fight with Ferreira.

At 22 years old, Santos has a lot of promise at bantamweight and could be a prospect to watch going forward.

Is Luana Santos’ submission a ‘Submission of the Year’ contender?