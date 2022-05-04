Watch: 22-Year-Old Luana Santos Secures Nasty Leg Americana Sub

MMA fighter Luana Santos remains undefeated after securing a submission of Beatriz Ferreira at SFT 34 this past weekend.
Santos entered her fight with Ferreira with a 2-0 record in her professional career. While this wasn’t the first time she secured a leg Americana submission, it was arguably the most impressive of her tenure in the cage.
Santos got Ferreira to the ground off of a trip, then proceeded to trap Ferreira in a nasty submission.
Santos won her professional debut with a similar finish at SFT 27 over Marjorie Barragan. She went on to earn a unanimous decision win over Djulia Ariana at SFT 32 before getting the fight with Ferreira.
At 22 years old, Santos has a lot of promise at bantamweight and could be a prospect to watch going forward.
Is Luana Santos’ submission a ‘Submission of the Year’ contender?