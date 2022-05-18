Lerone Murphy Has ‘Near-Death Experience’, Reveals He Almost Bled Out

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has been left hospitalized following a high-speed collision with a car while out cycling.

Murphy boasts an unbeaten 11-0-1 professional record in MMA, which includes four Octagon triumphs. In his latest outing, the Englishman recorded a memorable knockout after connecting his knee to the head of Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 267.

But it seems that fans may not be seeing Murphy returning to the Octagon anytime soon. Earlier today, the 30-year-old detailed an accident that nearly left him bleeding out.

In an Instagram post, the Englishman posted an image of himself heavily bandaged in hospital, with a caption that explained how a car had pulled out and hit him at high speed while he was on a bicycle.

After a lengthy wait for medical attention, Murphy said a deep head wound caused by the accident led him fearing for his life.

“Ffs I can’t catch a break. Another near death experience 🙏🏾. Yesterday while cycling, a oncoming car turned right without looking and we collided at speed. Which caused a nasty head wound 🤕The ambulance took 45minutes to arrive which nearly caused me to bleed out. Im here still breathing for a greater purpose clearly 🙏🏾💫”

This is not the first time Murphy has gone through a near-death experience. In May 2013, the Manchester native, then 21 years old, was shot by a gunman. After exiting a barber shop in his home city, the Brit was struck by three bullets, one in the face and two in the neck.

As a result of the attack, Murphy was forced to get prosthetic teeth and still has a small part of a bullet in his tongue.

Having survived that and now a nasty collision on the road, it’s safe to say that Murphy’s moniker, “The Miracle,” is beginning to fit his good fortune.