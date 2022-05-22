Logan Storley Responds To Scott Coker’s Criticism Of Michael Page Win

Bellator interim welterweight champion Logan Storley has responded to Bellator President Scott Coker’s criticism of his most recent performance.

Storley defeated Michael ‘Venom’ Page via a split decision in the Bellator 281 headliner. He earned the interim belt and a chance to face off with welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov at a later date.

While Storley’s wrestling was impressive, he didn’t put on a fan-friendly performance in many eyes. This includes Coker, who said Storley’s wrestling-heavy approach to the fight is “not MMA”.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Storley gave his thoughts on Coker’s post-fight remarks.

“I mean, to each his own,” Storley said. “I think Scott scored it 48-47 Page, but which two rounds are you giving me? If you’re going to give me two rounds, why not give me the other two? You’re just guessing at this point. I respect Scott, me and him have a good relationship, but you can’t just pick and choose rounds that, ‘Oh, MVP won this.’ One, two, three, and five was clearly me, so which rounds are you giving me?

“I respect Scott and we have a good relationship and Bellator’s done a lot for me. I love working for those guys, but I get it. Neiman Gracie, that’s a big guy of theirs — I beat him up. Then you have MVP, you’ve got the U.K. draw — I beat him up. So yeah, if you want to be mad, be mad. But I don’t care. I’m a world champ, and if they’re not happy, put whoever you have in front of me next.”

Storley earned the interim title shot after back-to-back wins over Neiman Gracie and Dante Schiro. The former undefeated wrestling standout’s only loss in his MMA career came against Amosov in a No. 1 contender fight at Bellator 252.

In his win over Gracie, Storley showed off a vastly improved standup game that tended to overwhelm the Brazilian fighter. However, he resorted to a grappling-heavy approach to his fight with Page.

While it’s debatable whether or not Storley’s style has entertainment value, he and Coker seem to be on good terms despite Coker’s recent blowup.

What are your thoughts on Logan Storley’s response to Scott Coker?