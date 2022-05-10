Islam Makhachev To Charles Oliveira: “Just Admit That You’re Scared To Lose”

Islam Makhachev continues to call out Charles Oliveira for hypocrisy after the Brazilian said he’s not yet deserving of a title shot.

Riding a 10-fight win streak, Makhachev has for the past few months consistently argued that he should be next in line for a chance at the belt. The 30-year-old began loudly protesting his case after quickly and impressively submitting Dan Hooker in October. Then, following yet another first-round victory against Bobby Green in February, Makhachev was convinced he’d done enough to earn a title fight.

UFC President Dana White, however, believed otherwise. White accused Makhachev of turning down a fight with Rafael dos Anjos and thereafter insisted the Dagestani must face Beneil Dariush next. The date of that fight, originally scheduled for February, is yet to be confirmed.

Islam Makhachev defeats Bobby Green via TKO at UFC Vegas 49 in February. (PHOTO: GETTY)

Makhachev Calls Oliveira A Hypocrite After Calling Out The ‘Undeserving’

Following Oliveira’s victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 this past weekend, Makhachev is the only top-five lightweight yet to earn a title fight.

However, reigning lightweight champ Oliveira believes that even if Makhachev defeats Dariush, he still must prove himself against another top contender. The Brazilian contends that Makhachev’s current win streak was forged against opponents outside of the top five, and therefore he must have “one or two more fights” before he gets a shot at the champ.

While Oliveira believes Makhachev must tread a longer road to the title, he thinks Conor McGregor should be given a shortcut to it. The Brazilian has in the past stated his desire to fight McGregor despite the Irishman having lost his last three fights at lightweight—a losing streak that extends back to 2016.

Earlier today, he even threw Nate Diaz into the mix, implying that he’d be interested in fighting the Stockton legend as well.

Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one… Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap.



What do you think @danawhite? — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 10, 2022

Makhachev soon responded to Oliveira’s tweet by again pointing out the perceived hypocrisy — and fear — at play.

@CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that https://t.co/3YZjcuvugX — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 10, 2022

The above tweet was sent out a few days after Makhachev had said something similar after Oliveira’s continued callouts of Conor McGregor.

So Oliveira says I’m not deserved fight for a title, indeed he’s begging for a fight with Conor who hasn’t win a fight since 2015 lol — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 5, 2022

Oliveira expects to return later this year in December and hopes to fight in Brazil. Whether that fight will be Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, or someone else — only time will tell.

What do you think? Is Islam Makhachev right to call out Oliveira’s “hypocrisy?”