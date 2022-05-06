Makhachev Laughs Off Oliveira’s Claim That He Isn’t Ready For Title Shot

Islam Makhachev has called out Charles Oliveira for hypocrisy after the Brazilian said he’s not yet deserving of a title shot.

Riding a 10-fight win streak, Makhachev has for the past few months consistently argued that he should be next in line for a chance at the belt. The 30-year-old began loudly protesting his case after quickly and impressively submitting Dan Hooker in October. Then, following yet another first-round victory against Bobby Green in February, Makhachev was convinced he’d done enough to earn a title fight.

UFC President Dana White, however, believed otherwise. White accused Makhachev of turning down a fight with Rafael dos Anjos and thereafter insisted the Dagestani must face Beneil Dariush next. The date of that fight, originally scheduled for February, is yet to be confirmed.

Islam Makhachev defeats Bobby Green via TKO at UFC Vegas 49 in February. (PHOTO: GETTY)

Makhachev Calls Oliveira A Hypocrite For Pursuing McGregor Fight

Following Oliveira’s fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 this weekend, Makhachev and Dariush will be the only top-five lightweights yet to earn a title fight. It’s therefore likely that the winner of their proposed matchup will get the opportunity next.

However, reigning lightweight champ Oliveira believes that even if Makhachev defeats Dariush, he still must prove himself against another top contender. The Brazilian contends that Makhachev’s current win streak was forged against opponents outside of the top five, and therefore he must have “one or two more fights” before he gets a shot at the champ.

While Oliveira believes Makhachev must tread a longer road to the title, he thinks Conor McGregor should be given a shortcut to it. The Brazilian has in the past stated his desire to fight McGregor despite the Irishman having lost his last three fights at lightweight—a losing streak that extends back to 2016.

Earlier today, Makhachev took to Twitter to call out Oliveira for his perceived hypocrisy.

So Oliveira says I’m not deserved fight for a title, indeed he’s begging for a fight with Conor who hasn’t win a fight since 2015 lol — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 5, 2022

“So Oliveira says I’m not deserved fight for a title, indeed he’s begging for a fight with Conor who hasn’t win a fight since 2015 lol,” tweeted Makhachev.

Of course, it’s very possible that once Makhachev does get his title shot, it won’t be against Oliveira. The Brazilian will need to overcome perhaps the biggest challenge of his career against Gaethje at UFC 274 this weekend. The bookmakers, however, have Oliveira as a -165 favorite to make his second title defense against the +145 underdog Gaethje.

